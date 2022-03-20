Warm, dry and cloudy to begin the new work week

It's officially Spring, and the first day to the new season certainly did not disappoint as highs in some areas hit the 70's with plenty of sunshine!
Clear skies and light winds will set us up once again for a night on the cooler side, but we get one more near 70 degree day to start off the work week. Conditions will be must breezier however, and cloud coverage will begin to build in during the afternoon as our next weather maker approaches.
A strong low pressure system will begin moving through the forecast area starting with areas west of I-65 by the afternoon. By the time the system arrives, we will have an abundance of shear in place, but with the instability lacking our chance for severe storms remain on the lower end. Still, we will have enough ingredients in place for a few embedded thunderstorms and can't rule out a brief tornado. It will also be extremely wind with gusts up to 40 mph, which could trigger a wind advisory. That however is to be determined.
One of our main concerns with this system will be the flooding risk, as rainfall amounts will be between 2 to 3" with locally higher amounts possible.
Lingering showers could take place Wednesday, but otherwise the rest of the week is a lot less active with cooler dry temperatures to end the work week.