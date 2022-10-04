Warm days, cool nights continue

What a pleasant week! Our stretch of warm days and cool nights continues. It's a great night to gaze at the stars and the moon. It'll be mostly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the chilly mid-40s.
Wednesday stays mostly sunny with a gentle breeze out of the north. Highs are headed into the upper 70s, to about 80 degrees.
Thursday promises to be our warmest day of the bunch but will still only warm to the low 80s. Rain chances remain low. A cold front is headed our way and could kick up a few stray showers Friday morning, but chances are minimal, at about 10%. Most locations will miss out.
We will have a cool but sunny weekend with high temperatures near 70s before we warm up by a few degrees starting next Monday. Sunshine stays with us throughout the seven-day forecast.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. It is not expected to gain much strength during the next couple of days, but the depression has some potential to become a tropical storm (winds at 39-73 mph) tonight or on Wednesday. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.