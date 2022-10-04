Warm days and cool nights continue

What a pleasant week! Our stretch of warm days and cool nights continues. It's a great night to gaze at the stars and the moon. mostly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the chilly mid 40s. Wednesday stays mostly sunny with a gentle breeze out of the north. Highs are headed for into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Thursday promises to be our warmest day of the bunch but will still only warm to the low 80s. Rain chances remain low. A cold front is headed our way and could kick up a few stray showers Friday morning, but chances are minimal at about 10 percent. Most locations will miss out.
We will have a cool but sunny weekend with high temperatures near 70s before we warm up by a few degrees starting next Monday. Sunshine stays with us throughout the 7-day forecast.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.