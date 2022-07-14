 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the
Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with
visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Warm but not too humid Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Thursday Forecast
Carson Meredith

It is a very foggy start to the day! Widespread dense fog has developed this morning thanks to clearing skies, calm wind, and leftover moisture from Wednesday morning's storms. Take it slow on the roads! Remember your low beam headlights and allow for plenty of space between the other cars around you.

As the fog lifts through the morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of your Thursday. Following the cold front that moved through yesterday, we have a reprieve from the humidity! Forecast highs remain in the low 90s, but it will be much more tolerable today. Spotty afternoon downpours can't be ruled out in our southern counties this afternoon, but most of us remain dry. Heat builds back in Friday and Saturday as highs reach the mid 90s, but the feels like temperatures will not be too excessive. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday and especially Monday of next week.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you