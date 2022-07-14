Warm but not too humid Thursday

It is a very foggy start to the day! Widespread dense fog has developed this morning thanks to clearing skies, calm wind, and leftover moisture from Wednesday morning's storms. Take it slow on the roads! Remember your low beam headlights and allow for plenty of space between the other cars around you.
As the fog lifts through the morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of your Thursday. Following the cold front that moved through yesterday, we have a reprieve from the humidity! Forecast highs remain in the low 90s, but it will be much more tolerable today. Spotty afternoon downpours can't be ruled out in our southern counties this afternoon, but most of us remain dry. Heat builds back in Friday and Saturday as highs reach the mid 90s, but the feels like temperatures will not be too excessive. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday and especially Monday of next week.