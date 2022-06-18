Warm but less humid holiday weekend, dangerous heat returns Monday

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Expected Early This Morning... Patchy Dense Fog has developed with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less in a few spots. The fog was more widespread in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama, especially in valley areas along and near rivers and streams. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, as visibility will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate quickly after sunrise.