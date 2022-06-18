Warm but less humid holiday weekend, dangerous heat returns Monday

The humidity is moving out and it is shaping up to be a beautiful June weekend in North Alabama! Temperatures in the mid 70s this morning will climb into the low 90s later today. While it will still be warm, the lack of humidity will make it feel comfortable for this time of year. Expect more of the same for Father's Day and Juneteenth Sunday. The drier air in place combined with clear skies may allow temperatures to fall into the 50s for some tonight! Highs are back near 90 Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
The reprieve from the sweltering heat is short lived. Humidity levels remain low next week, but it will be the actual air temperatures in dangerous territory. High temperatures will be knocking on the door of 100 degrees Tuesday through Friday. Some locations may reach as high as 103 Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are non-existent until next Friday at the earliest. Given the extended stretch of high heat and lack of rain, we will need to keep a very close eye on drought conditions quickly developing across North Alabama heading into July.