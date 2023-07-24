 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm but comfortable weather to begin the workweek

  • Updated
  • 0
Monday Forecast
Carson Meredith

Our stretch of quiet and mostly dry weather continues to kick off the new week. Temperatures in the upper 60s as you head out the door will climb into the low 90s later today under sunny skies.

Humidity begins to increase again Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-90s tomorrow and will stay in that range for the remainder of the week. Feels like temperatures could approach 100 degrees each afternoon as well. Aside from a stray afternoon shower Tuesday, the forecast looks mostly dry through the weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you