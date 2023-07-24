Warm but comfortable weather to begin the workweek

Our stretch of quiet and mostly dry weather continues to kick off the new week. Temperatures in the upper 60s as you head out the door will climb into the low 90s later today under sunny skies.
Humidity begins to increase again Tuesday. High temperatures reach the mid-90s tomorrow and will stay in that range for the remainder of the week. Feels like temperatures could approach 100 degrees each afternoon as well. Aside from a stray afternoon shower Tuesday, the forecast looks mostly dry through the weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W 5 MPH.