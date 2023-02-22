 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and
Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Warm and windy Wednesday, next round of rain tonight

Wednesday
Carson Meredith

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM today for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties in Alabama and for Lincoln County, Tennessee*

Wednesday will be very warm and windy. Record high temperatures are in jeopardy over the next two days! Today's forecast high of 80 degrees would break the record of 77 for Huntsville set in 2018 and 79 for Muscle Shoals set in 1909.

Most of the daytime hours are dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Southerly wind gusts up to 40 MPH may toss around loose objects outside throughout the day.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive late this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front. The greatest rain chances will be over northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee. Showers could linger into Thursday morning.

Highs surge into the low 80s Thursday, which could make a run for the warmest February day on record. The cold front pushes through Thursday night, dropping temperatures into the 50s Friday. Additional showers are expected Friday through Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and windy. Showers arrive late afternoon. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

