Warm and windy Wednesday, next round of rain tonight

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM today for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties in Alabama and for Lincoln County, Tennessee*
Wednesday will be very warm and windy. Record high temperatures are in jeopardy over the next two days! Today's forecast high of 80 degrees would break the record of 77 for Huntsville set in 2018 and 79 for Muscle Shoals set in 1909.
Most of the daytime hours are dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Southerly wind gusts up to 40 MPH may toss around loose objects outside throughout the day.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive late this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front. The greatest rain chances will be over northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee. Showers could linger into Thursday morning.
Highs surge into the low 80s Thursday, which could make a run for the warmest February day on record. The cold front pushes through Thursday night, dropping temperatures into the 50s Friday. Additional showers are expected Friday through Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and windy. Showers arrive late afternoon. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.