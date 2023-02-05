Warm and sunny start to the work-week with thunderstorms coming later in the week

Sunday's overnight low temperature will fall to the upper 30s meaning that when you head out the door first thing Monday morning, temperatures will be near 40 and feeling quite cold with the breeze.
Sunshine and continuously warmer and warmer temperatures stay in the forecast for the beginning of the work-week. Monday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s, with upper 60s temperatures in the forecast Tuesday. Starting around dinnertime on Tuesday scattered showers will move into the area and scattered thunderstorms will stay with us all day Wednesday and into the very early hours on Thursday morning. Wednesday's high temperature will sit in the upper 60s, as well.
Temperatures cool off significantly on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and mid-40s respectively.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.