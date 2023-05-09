Warm and muggy Tuesday in North Alabama ahead of continued rain chances

Partly cloudy skies will remain overhead across North Alabama throughout the day Tuesday. High temperatures will reach to the mid-80s with muggy conditions, but a slight breeze. Some isolated showers will bring brief periods of heavy rain to some of our southern counties around dinnertime.
Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies back in the forecast with chances for afternoon isolated, but heavy rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will yet again sit in the mid and upper 80s.
High temperatures remain in the 80s each day in the 10-day forecast and while no day is an all-out washout, each day also has chances for summertime like pop-up showers and/or storms.
TUESDAY: Isolated pop-up evening showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.