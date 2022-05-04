Warm and mostly dry Wednesday, severe storms possible Friday morning

Wednesday will be the driest day of the workweek. The cold front has stalled nearby North Alabama this morning and will inch southward throughout the day. Spotty showers will develop along the frontal boundary, with the highest coverage confined to our southern counties. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds a light northwest breeze should make for a pleasant Spring day with highs topping out in the mid 80s.
The risk for severe weather has increased for Friday. A line of severe storms will move eastward late Thursday night and early Friday. While we do expect to these storms to weaken before they arrive, a Level 2 risk has been posted for areas along and east of I-65 for the potential for damaging wind gusts and brief spin up tornadoes. The timing of the morning storms remains very uncertain. Higher resolution models suggest an overnight severe weather potential while other models delay the storms until sunrise. For that reason, we are holding off on specific storm timing until there is more consensus among models. Regardless of the severe weather threat, the Friday morning commute will be messy, so plan on some extra time in your morning routine. If the atmosphere can "refuel" following the morning storms, storms will reintensify directly along the front by lunchtime Friday. These storms could also produce damaging winds and brief tornadoes. The severe weather threat ends Friday evening.
Mother's Day weekend continues to look mostly dry and seasonable. Lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning before ending by midday. Highs Saturday are in the mid 70s. Mother's Day itself looks great Sunday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Looking ahead, next week looks much drier and warmer. In fact, we may be tracking our first heat wave of the season with highs approaching 90 degrees.