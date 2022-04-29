Warm and humid with a few storms this weekend

Expect a quiet night with a mostly clear sky and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 50s and much like today, Saturday will be warm and mainly dry. However, isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and it will be a touch on the humid side. Temperatures reach the lower 80s and we keep a south wind, gusting to 20 mph at times.
The tide begins to turn a bit with an approaching cold front late Saturday into Sunday morning. You won't notice a drop in temperatures but a line of showers and storms rolls through from the northwest Sunday morning. Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, too. There's not outlined risk for severe weather at this time, but any stronger storms can produce gusty wind and small hail.
The work week will feature weather that is less than perfect. Yes, temperatures stay warm but scattered showers and storms stick around, too. The pattern remains unsettled and as a result, we'll at least have the chance for a few showers and storms every day next week.