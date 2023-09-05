Warm and humid Tuesday with spotty showers all day

Light showers are possible for your Tuesday morning drive especially west of I-65. We'll see a break in the rain by midday, allowing for some clearing skies. Highs reach the low 90s. Additional showers and one or two storms could fire up late this afternoon as well. Severe weather is not a concern today.
A cold front brings a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our western counties have been placed under a Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms between 2 and 8 PM tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat.
The cold front clears North Alabama Thursday, ushering in quiet and comfortable weather that sticks around well into next week. Highs will remain in the mid 80s while lows dip into the 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Spotty showers this morning, then again late afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: S 5 MPH.