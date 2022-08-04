Warm and humid, spotty storms continue through the weekend

It sounds like a broken record, but we are tracking another day of humidity and pop up storms. Highs are seasonably warm in the low 90s. The one difference in today's heat is a bit more cloud cover from a complex of storms racing through Missouri and Arkansas this morning. While these storms won't be a problem here in North Alabama, the clouds from them will keep feels like temperatures in the mid 90s today instead of near 100. Spotty afternoon storms will produce heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds before fizzling out after sunset.
We will do it all over again every day through the weekend. The hottest days in our seven day forecast will be Friday and Saturday when highs reach the mid 90s. By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and storms. The front will stall nearby, keeping rain in the forecast through at least next Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be higher near the Alabama-Tennessee border. A small cooldown may be on the horizon next week as highs drop into the upper 80s. But it will remain muggy with overnight lows stuck in the 70s.