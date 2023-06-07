Warm and hazy Wednesday, showers return this evening

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog through around 9 AM... Patchy Dense Fog has developed, mainly in river valley locations. This includes areas along the Tennessee River, Paint Rock, Elk and Big Wills valleys. This may affect portions of I-565, Highway 72, and I-59. Visibility of 1/4 mile or less will be possible in some of these locations through around 9 AM. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.