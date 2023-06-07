Warm and hazy Wednesday, showers return this evening

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and warm day with highs back in the low 90s. There is a small chance for a stray shower this afternoon but most will remain dry. Skies will be quite hazy today as Canadian wildfire smoke passes through our region.
Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Plan on an extra few minutes getting to work tomorrow. Cooler and less humid air filters in behind the front. Highs Thursday and Friday stay in the mid-80s while overnight lows drop into the 50s.
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine. Showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong but the overall severe weather risk is low for now.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray afternoon shower. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.