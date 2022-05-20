Warm and hazy to end the week, wet weather pattern starts Sunday

The heat continues to close out the workweek. Friday is a carbon copy of yesterday. Temperatures this morning are quite warm in the low 70s with afternoon highs back in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Wildfire smoke from New Mexico will keep our skies hazy today, but there are no major air quality concerns. Wind gusts out of the south around 25 MPH will keep the air form being too steamy later today.
Saturday is quickly turning into the pick of the weekend. Most of us will stay dry and very warm tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s. A few showers and maybe one or two storms can't be ruled out during the peak heat of the day. Sunday continues to looks very wet across North Alabama as a cold front approaches. Storms to our west Saturday night will weaken as they move closer to our area. Higher rain chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening.
The front is expected to stall out nearby, meaning our airmass remains warm and muggy. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through next Thursday. Several waves of heavy rain are possible Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front finally ends the wet weather pattern. Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected over the next seven days. This rain will certainly be helpful given how dry we have been in recent weeks. North Alabama is now in the "Abnormally Dry" category on the US Drought Monitor for the first time in a couple years. Drought concerns are low for now, but we will need keep a close eye on the trends over the next few weeks and months.