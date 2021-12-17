Warm and drier Friday, next cold front arrives Saturday

Overnight showers have lifted north into Middle Tennessee and north Alabama remains dry the rest of Friday. Highs are back up to the low-70s with peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.
The stalled-out front to our north finally slides through North Alabama Saturday afternoon, bringing the next, better chance at showers and a few storms.
Scattered showers start to build in before sunrise Saturday and a large part of the day will be damp and gray. Temperatures still reach the mid to upper 60s before the front passes, then lows crash to the mid 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is a cold one as highs struggle to reach the upper 40s.