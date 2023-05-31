Warm and comfortable Wednesday with a few afternoon downpours

Similar to yesterday, expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Wednesday. An east-southeast breeze will keep afternoon highs seasonable in the mid-80s. Spotty showers and one or two storms will pop up this afternoon before fading by sunset. Most of you will stay dry all day.
Thursday is a near carbon copy of today before we dry out heading into the weekend. As rain chances drop, temperatures will go up. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through early next week. Rain chances also inch back up next week but no day appears to be a washout.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.