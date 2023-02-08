 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25-30 MPH with frequent
gusts of 35-40 MPH expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Warm and breezy Wednesday, strong storms overnight

Storm Threats
Carson Meredith

Warm weather continues Wednesday. Highs reach 70 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers can't be ruled out today, but most stay dry until the cold front arrives overnight.

Widespread rain and a few storms move into North Alabama after midnight. There remains a low end chance for damaging wind gusts with any stronger storms. Even outside of storms, strong wind gusts up to 40 MPH will be enough to toss around loose objects outside. Lingering showers last through the morning commute Thursday.

Highs remain in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and spotty showers. There could still be a brief window for a wintry mix in the higher elevations Friday night and Saturday, but warmer temperatures will limit any potential impacts.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and warm. Spotty showers. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Gusty winds possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

