Warm and breezy Wednesday, severe storms Thursday afternoon

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher terrain areas in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama may approach high wind warning criteria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&