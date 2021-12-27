Warm and breezy Monday, two rounds of severe storms later this week

A very warm, wet, and unsettled weather pattern is getting underway to start the last week of the year. With cloudy skies, we are in the mid 60s this morning. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in check today but still very mild in the low 70s. Gusty winds up to 25 MPH will pump in more moisture from the southwest today. This may mean a few hit and miss showers throughout the day but it won't be a washout. We'll see a bit higher coverage of showers Tuesday as highs remain in the 70s.
Severe weather is back in the forecast for North Alabama. For Wednesday, the entire region has been placed in a Level 2 risk for severe storms. The forecast is a bit messy and this particular event is not a slam dunk just yet. Nonetheless, we'll need to be on guard as early as Wednesday morning as thunderstorms make their way northward from central Alabama. The severe weather risk overnight and early morning is low but a few strong storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The main window for severe storms looks to be Wednesday afternoon as a complex of storms moves into the region form the north and west. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main concerns. A lower risk for brief spin up tornadoes is also there. The severe weather risk ends Wednesday night and early Thursday but the active weather pattern continues.
Off and on showers linger Thursday and for New Year's Eve Friday. By Saturday (New Year's Day), a more significant severe weather threat is on the table for much of the mid-South including our area. Beyond that, we can't get into the specifics just yet. However, we will need to watch this system very closely in the days to come. Outside of the severe weather threats, much of the area will see 3 to 4 inches of rain in the next seven days which may lead to flooding concerns to start off the new year. Behind Saturday's system, temperatures crash to more seasonable levels by early next week.