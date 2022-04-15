Warm and breezy Friday, strong storms possible after midnight

Good Friday is starting off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s under clear skies. A pleasant Spring day will end our workweek. Most of the area reaches the upper 70s, but some of us may make a run for 80 this afternoon. Clouds filling in throughout the day, but rain chances are low for any Friday evening plans. After midnight, a complex of thunderstorms will move into North Alabama. Severe weather is unlikely, but it will certainly be a noisy night with plenty of lightning and thunder. The strongest storms overnight could have gusty winds and small hail, especially west of I-65. Storms wind down early Saturday morning.
Easter weekend is still not a washout, but rain chances will be around. Following the early morning storms, the rest of Saturday looks much drier and cloudy. A few showers can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon and evening, however. Off and on showers will dampen your outdoor plans and Easter egg hunts Sunday. Lingering rain chances continue into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected just this weekend, but the flooding risk is low since we will have some dry time in between the rounds of rain.
Next week's weather pattern is quieter but cool. Highs Monday and Tuesday are only in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Another cold front may mean more rain by next Thursday, but confidence in that system is low at this time.