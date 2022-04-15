 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm and breezy Friday, strong storms possible after midnight

  • Updated
  • 0
Easter Weekend
Carson Meredith

Good Friday is starting off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s under clear skies. A pleasant Spring day will end our workweek. Most of the area reaches the upper 70s, but some of us may make a run for 80 this afternoon. Clouds filling in throughout the day, but rain chances are low for any Friday evening plans. After midnight, a complex of thunderstorms will move into North Alabama. Severe weather is unlikely, but it will certainly be a noisy night with plenty of lightning and thunder. The strongest storms overnight could have gusty winds and small hail, especially west of I-65. Storms wind down early Saturday morning.

Easter weekend is still not a washout, but rain chances will be around. Following the early morning storms, the rest of Saturday looks much drier and cloudy. A few showers can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon and evening, however. Off and on showers will dampen your outdoor plans and Easter egg hunts Sunday. Lingering rain chances continue into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected just this weekend, but the flooding risk is low since we will have some dry time in between the rounds of rain.

Next week's weather pattern is quieter but cool. Highs Monday and Tuesday are only in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Another cold front may mean more rain by next Thursday, but confidence in that system is low at this time.

