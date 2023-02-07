Warm again tomorrow, storm threat Wednesday night

Warmer-than-average weather is here to stay for the next few days.
Tonight will be mild, with lows in the low 50s. Temperatures will climb back close to 70 on Wednesday. Highs only dip slightly to the low and mid-60s Thursday and Friday.
Scattered light showers will return to parts of North Alabama late tonight through tomorrow. Chances are, most of that timeframe will be dry, though.
Widespread, heavier rain and a few thunderstorms will make their way through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain totals will mainly be about a half-inch. There is a low risk for damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will also be strong — upwards of 40 mph.
Saturday will be chilly, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. There is a slight chance at a light wintry mix Friday night through Saturday, mainly in the high terrain of Northeast Alabama. Sunday will be dry and sunny, with highs back in the 50s.
TONIGHT: Scattered light showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.