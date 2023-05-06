Warm again Sunday, storms Late

Conditions will remain dry overnight with temperatures staying warm in the low to mid 60s.
Similar to today, Sunday will feature more sunshine with a warm, muggy feel to the air. Daytime highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s. Heading into Sunday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop. Gusty winds are possible with rain totals near a half of an inch or less.
Monday will bring another decent chance of rain and storms. Throughout next week, temperatures are steady in the 80s with afternoon storm chances each day.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-12 MPH.