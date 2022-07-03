Wanted suspect apprehended on I-65, interstate back open

A portion of I-65, just south of the Tennessee River Bridge, has reopened after law enforcement apprehended a wanted suspect near mile marker 335.
Troopers and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) along with its Aviation Unit, in-conjunction with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur and Priceville Police Department's all responded to the scene.
The suspect, who hasn't been identified, made threats to law enforcement, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Those threats involved explosives, according to the sheriff's office.
The bomb squad was also called to the scene.
There is no threat to the public.
