Wanted sex offender back in Limestone County jail after monthslong search

A convicted sex offender wanted on multiple charges is now back in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Tony Dewayne Glover, 39, of Elkmont has been at large since June, when he ran away from a Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator who was trying to perform a compliance check on him, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office asked for the public's help locating Glover after initial searches by law enforcement were unsuccessful.
That request was renewed earlier this month, when two known associates of Glover were arrested in a theft plot at a Limestone County junk yard.
Glover was arrested on several warrants Tuesday. He's being held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.