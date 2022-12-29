Wanted man captured, drugs seized in Decatur vehicle stop

A Decatur vehicle stop ended Thursday with the capture of a wanted man and the seizure of drugs.
Robert Jason Cooper, 48, of Falkville was arrested after being stopped near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW.
Decatur Police said Cooper was found to have an active arrest warrant with the Priceville Police Department, as well as a revoked driver’s license. Police said they also found a large quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Cooper was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $11,800.