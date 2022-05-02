Wanted Lauderdale Co. Sheriff employee sold her home 12 days before disappearing with murder suspect

Days before investigators believe Vicky White assisted Casey Cole White, no relation, in escaping the Lauderdale County Detention Facility she sold her Lexington home for $95,550, below market value, WAAY 31 learned Monday after reviewing public documents.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Vicky White.
The charge is facilitating the escape of accused murderer Casey Cole White.
Vicky White, assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and Casey White have been missing since Friday. Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation, which has since been found to be untrue.
Investigators believe the two had some sort of romantic relationship. Friday was set to be Vicky White's last day at the detention center, and she had told coworkers she was planning to go to the beach.
White's home sale closed on April 18 and investigators close to the case told WAAY 31 they believe she has a large amount of cash on hand. Her retirement money was not released before she went missing, that meeting with officials and White was set to occur this week.
Investigators don't believe the two made it across the border or caught a flight out of the area, but the manhunt spans the entire nation.
Meanwhile, employees are devastated.
"This is not the Vicky White we know," Singleton said.
The man she helped escape, officials say, is an extremely dangerous person who needs to be off the streets.
Casey White was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree involving home invasion, carjacking and a police chase when he was charged with two counts of capital murder for the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.
There is now a $10,000 cash reward offered for Casey White and an additional $5,000 for Vicky White.