Wanted fugitive Vicky White ‘no longer an employee’ of Lauderdale County Detention Center

Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, is “no longer an employee,” according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Singleton said “paperwork has been filed.”
Vicky White has been missing since Friday, when she disappeared with inmate/murder suspect Casey White. Singleton said the two had a “special relationship.”
Warrants have since been issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to Casey White's arrest and up to $5,000 for information that leads to Vicky White's arrest.
They are each considered extremely dangerous. If you see either of them, contact local law enforcement immediately.
Investigators previously revealed that Vicky White submitted retirement papers on Thursday and planned for her last day of work to be Friday, the day she went missing.
