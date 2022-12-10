Walters is Phil Steele ASUN Freshman of the Year, 15 Lions on All-ASUN Team

FLORENCE, Ala. -- The University of North Alabama football team placed 15 players on the 2022 Phil Steele All-ASUN Conference team, highlighted by two first-team selections and quarterback Noah Walters being named ASUN Freshman of the Year.
Walters started in 10 of North Alabama's 11 games as a true freshman this fall and threw for 2,149 yards and 19 touchdowns, He also rushed for another 212 yards and two TDs.
Running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., and offensive lineman Fau Tai'Va of Melbourne, Australia were first-team All-ASUN selections. Receiver Takairee Kenebrew of Childersburg, Ala., tight end Corson Swan of Spanish Fort, Ala., and offensive lineman Cam Watson of Madison, Miss., were second-team Phil Steele All-ASUN picks.
Named to the third-team were wide receiver Demarcus Lacey of Pleasant Grove, Ala., offensive lineman Stevie Young of Ft. Smith, Ark., and defensive lineman Kam'Ron Green of Bradenton, Fla.
Fourth-team picks from UNA were defensive lineman Micah Bland of Louisville, Ky., linebacker Gallil Guillaume of Suwanee, Ga., defensive back Kyree Fields of Columbus, Miss., defensive back Jeffery Battle of Birmingham, Ala., defensive back Terrell Bailey of Harvey, La., punter Thomas Dowis of Bogart, Ga.and long snapper Brett Burton of Ocean Springs, Miss.
PHIL STEELE ALL-ASUN CONFERENCE
First-Team
ShunDerrick Powell RB
Fau Tai'Vai OL
Second-Team
Takairee Kenebrew WR
Corson Swan TE
Cam Watson OL
Third-Team
Demarcus Lacey WR
Stevie Young OL
Kam'Ron Green DL
Fourth-Team
Micah Bland DL
Gallil Guillaume LB
Kyree Fields DB
Jeffery Battle DB
Terrel Bailey DB
Thomas Dowis P
Brett Burton LS
PHIL STEELE ASUN CONFERENCE
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Noah Walters