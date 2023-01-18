Walter Jackson Elementary scientists in the making!

This afternoon, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time in Decatur with the fabulous fourth graders at Walter Jackson Elementary School.
These students did a fabulous job of listening and learning all that Grace had to say. They talked about what it means to be a meteorologist and a stormtracker and the math and physics tools that these scientists use every day. They also talked about the different places that meteorologists work including tv stations, missile defense agencies, airlines and other large transport companies like FedEx and USPS.
After their career lesson, these students put their new knowledge into action and helped Grace forecast a real tornado! They looked at pressure system movement, precipitation amount and type, wind energy models, air mass temperatures and more!
They were even able to pinpoint the location of the exact tornado (from archived data) based on where they found hail signatures, the heaviest rain on the radar, and how high up the tornado was lofting debris.
After working hard in their weather model research, students were able to volunteer to come to the front of the class and present a forecast.
Each student also got to take the insiders tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and the cameras, weather system, data gathering, and remote broadcasting capabilities. These smart 4th graders also took home their own giveaways and StormTracker Safety Guides for staying safe during severe weather.
Thank you so much for having us, Walter Jackson! We loved spending the afternoon with you!