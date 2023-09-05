Walmart offering gift cards to Alabama shoppers it overcharged grocery taxes

Alabama Walmart shoppers charged too much tax on Friday now can get some extra money.
Walmart announced Tuesday that all customers overcharged Friday instead of getting the state’s 1% grocery tax deduction could be owed a $5 gift card.
To be eligible, customers will need to bring their receipt, dated September 1, 2023, showing the overcharged sales tax to the customer service desk at any Alabama Walmart store. Gift cards will be available through Monday, September 18, 2023.
Sam’s Club members impacted by the overcharged sales tax will receive $5 in Sam’s Cash, automatically applied to their account.
According to both WAAY viewers and Walmart, the company charged shoppers both the old and new rates when calculating their bills at checkout on Friday.
Walmart said the overcharging problem was fixed at all Alabama stores on Friday evening.
From the company’s Friday statement:
“We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us (Friday) to check their receipts. If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts, bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes,” said spokesman Joe Pennington.
“Customers who used credit cards and other forms of payment will receive a notification their refunds were automatically applied.”