Walmart employee charged with making child porn at Cullman store

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethan Edward Richardson

Ethan Edward Richardson

Cullman Police Department arrested 25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson on Wednesday.

A Cullman man is facing multiple charges after police say he produced child porn at a Walmart in the city.

Cullman Police Department arrested 25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson on Wednesday. The department said the charges all stem from an incident Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. 

They also identified Richardson as a Walmart employee, saying investigators do not believe anyone else was involved at this time. 

Richardson is charged with production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance.

Cullman Police say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

