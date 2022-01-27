Wallace State Community College announces Fall 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

The following local students were named to the Fall 2021 President’s or Dean’s list at Wallace State Community College:
President’s List
To qualify for the President’s List, students had to achieve a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and complete at least 12 credit hours of course work.
• Albertville — Eric Howell, Jerardo M. Rodriquez, Karla Netsai Zurita-Jarquin;
• Anderson — Kathryn Rains Parker;
• Arab — Bryanna Christine Allensworth, Alexis Paige Barksdale, Ayla C. Dewald, Alissa S. Graham, Philip C. Hansel, Damon Blake Hanson, Shelby JoLynn Isom, Alesha Lynn Lamons, Chase Elliott Lawrence, Ashton Mariner, Samantha M. Privett, Kimberly Rivas, Joe Richard Roberts, Destanie Morgan Stone, Katie D. Stone, Sydney Marie Willis;
• Athens — Savannah R. McConnell, Bentley Pruitt Vaughan;
• Boaz — Katherine Michelle Edwards, Alex Daniel Munoz, Jessica Guadalupe Rosales Aguilar;
• Bridgeport — Josie Grace Thompson;
• Crossville — Haven Paige Hall;
• Danville — Caylee A. Brown, Madalyn Joy Holladay, Andrew Tyler LaFavor, Kelsey Faith Netherton;
• Decatur — Peyton Forrest Graham, Katrina Elizabeth Rotermund;
• Eva — Taylor Brooke Dudley, Chloe E. Shadden;
• Falkville — Julie Elizabeth Beavers, Cutter Reynolds Green, Abigail Katherine Lopez, Shelby S. Ricketts, Alexia Nicole Shadix, Kiya Jo Steele, Emily Hannah Wilhite;
• Florence — Benjamin Arthur Arnett, Ashley Elena Brown, Hannah Rachel Senn;
• Geraldine — Madelynn L. Redmond, Melina Lillyan Redmond;
• Guntersville — Morgan Sherrea Clark, William Dewayne Kirkland, Johnson W. Sellnow;
• Hartselle — Amber Michelle Davis, Victoria Elizabeth Hughes, Jennifer Diane Lucas, Dee Ann McCormick, Zachary Miller, Caitlyn A. Robinson, Kaiya Jordan Weida Butler, Hannah Mackenzie Wiley;
• Harvest — Jennifer Lynne Oden;
• Hazel Green — Lillian Grace Clements;
• Henagar — Ella Marlee Denes;
• Horton — Sindi Ortiz;
• Huntsville — Caleb Steven Mathews, John Allen Stogner, Micah Allen Thomas, William Thomas Varmette;
• Killen — Margaret Mae McBee;
• Lacey's Spring — Mathew Carson Ary, Sussudia R. Webb;
• Madison — Kalli Renee House, Hailey Grace Hyde;
• Meridianville — Patrick Robert Wiley;
• Moulton — Ally Dawn Amerson, Jaycie Samantha Barkley, Courtney T. Breeding, Lillyanna Nichole Cartee;
• Muscle Shoals — Brittany Ann Collins, Halle Grace McCrory;
• New Market — Allison Lorene Humphries;
• Rogersville — Claire Ellen Ferguson, Callie Elizabeth Grisham;
• Russellville — Ellie Gail Akers, Cole Bryant Barnett, Ashley Brooke Berryman, Melissa Hernandez-Jimenez;
• Scottsboro — Selena Lourdes Lambert;
• Sheffield — Allen M. Burnett;
• Somerville — Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor, Morgan R. Kimbrough;
• Stevenson — Giselle Andres Matias;
• Toney — Madeline Grace Cartron;
• Union Grove — Brian Jerret Taylor, Mingyue Tian;
• Valhermoso Springs — Lauren Brooke Davis; and
• Valley Head — Lainey Ann Tidmore.
Dean’s List
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students had to achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester and complete at least 12 credit hours of course work.
• Albertville — Kaleb J. Lawson, Julio C. Ramirez, Savannah G. Rutledge;
• Arab — Kaitlin M. Carey, Nickolas Daniel Cater, Emily Amanda Couch, Ashlyn Paige Floyd, Olivia T. Glass, Maria V. Johanson, Riana Keilman, Timothy Scott McCombs, Sabrina B. Nesmith, Payton Grace Smith, John Evans Thrower;
• Ardmore — Ashley Katherine Reese;
• Athens — Mackenzie Kristen Davis, Karla Ann Hildebrand, Jasper Nehemiah Stanley;
• Boaz — Lauren Skylar Hale, Victoria K. Hammett, Lauren A. Segers, Alexus LaShay Walden;
• Cherokee — Sarah Noelle Wilson;
• Crossville — Franci Anna Calderon, Jennifer Michelle Ramirez;
• Danville — Cara Michelle Jewellson, Austin Joseph Johnson, Molly Grace Turner;
• Decatur — Ashley Nicole Clem, Alana L. Griffin, Cassie Allison Stone;
• Elkmont — Leighton Elizabeth Barksdale, Cassidy Alexis Ridgeway;
• Eva — Nicholas Aaron Benefield, Austin McClain Childers Bentley, Abbagail M. Brown, Robert Bennett Johnson, John Michael Craig Landers;
• Falkville — Elijah Jordan Bradford, Joanna Michelle Byrd, Lisa Marie Cole, Luis C. Esquivel, Alexander Brice Hamilton, Symon Wayne Joiner, Caleb Nathaniel Sharpe, April Marie Turner;
• Flat Rock — Hannah Paige Duncan;
• Florence — Ryan Bennett McCain, Gloria Marie Pounders, Joshua Devin Kirkland;
• Fort Payne — Shannon Darlene Hartline;
• Guntersville — Kambri Elayne Lacey, Tessa Caroline Lang, Terrianna Marie Pace, Sydney Brianne Taylor;
• Gurley — Lajoyce Dyann Smithers;
• Hartselle — Emily Celeste Crouch, Jarrod Bryant Galloway, Hudson Drake Harden, McKenzie Nicole Klocek, Jillian Lynn Martin, Carley Marie Mills, Lindsey M. Mills, Makenzie L. Smith, Peyton F. Thompson, Xander Kain Waddell, Hannah Dawn Watson, Lisa Ann Wesby Lindley, Brock Howell White;
• Hazel Green — Jeslynn E. Chamberlain, Isaac Samuel Mann;
• Hollywood — Savanna Lynn Dodson;
• Horton — James Finley Ash, April Darlene Harvell, Tanner Cole Nolen, Bailee L. Sims;
• Huntsville — Ja'Neese R. Denson, Christina Anne Gooch, Sophie Anne Harmening, Deanna Marie Howard, Nathan Robert Moore;
• Killen — Jaycee Tate Biffle, Karly Brianne Jones, Mikayla Grace Vandiver;
• Madison — Kiana Alexis Barganier, Alexis Diane Collins, Esther F. Horstman, Cheyenne Renae Martin, Lindy Michelle Prince, Bailey G. Tatum;
• Moulton — Taylor Grace Barkley, Kayla Haven Cannady, Harlie M. Fields, Leslie D. Hood;
• Muscle Shoals — Kaylie Beth Bradford, Caroline Shawn Donaldson;
• Owens Cross Roads — Ashley Marie Ball;
• Rainsville — Erica Paige Laney, Tobi Rae Trotter;
• Rogersville — Haleigh Brooke Jones, McKenzi Kristen Keasler;
• Russellville — Kallie R. Allen;
• Sand Rock — Kendall Marie Simpson;
• Scottsboro — Amanda Grace Giovingo, Ethan Layne Wininger;
• Section — Leigha Ashlyn Kirby;
• Somerville — Olivia A. Estes, Brylee F. Hollaway;
• Springville — Preston Alexander Henry;
• Stevenson — Macy L. Lyda;
• Toney — Patrick J. Mahoney;
• Tuscumbia — Ashtyn Michaela Beasley, Kaylee Grace Hooper, Karley Beth Welborn, Emma Grace Lane; and
• Union Grove — Briann M. Cody, Brighten G. Cody, Annie G. McGee, Sydney Miller, Haley N. White.