Walkin' On Sunshine this week int the Tennessee Valley!

Clear skies remain overhead Sunday night which will allow for overnight temperatures to be chilly and in the mid-40s with a slight breeze.
When you first wake up and get the kids out the door for school on Monday, conditions will be sunny and breezy, but you'll want to pack a light jacket because temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
Monday's high temperature will rise to near 70 and the sunshine will be ours to keep! Sun, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s stay on-tap Tuesday through Thursday.
Our next chance for rain and storms comes into the forecast Thursday night and into Friday morning. Rain and storms will move through the region at that time and remain with us through breakfast. Scattered showers linger throughout much of the rest of the day Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies, chilly. Low temperatures in the mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunshine all day! Highs near 70s. Wind W 10-15 MPH.