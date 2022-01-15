 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Walker Kessler does it all for No. 4 Auburn in 80-71 win at Ole Miss

  • 0
Walker Kessler dunks

Walker Kessler dunks in No. 4 Auburn's win over Ole Miss. (Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics) 

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 4 Auburn overcame a 14-point deficit to win its 13th straight game, beating Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday at SJB Pavilion to improve to 5-0 in the SEC.

Walker Kessler tied his career high with 20 points, adding 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals as the Tigers turned up their defensive intensity in the second half while outscoring the Rebels 42-27.

Auburn used an 11-0 run to take a 58-53 lead midway through the second half, taking the lead on Wendell Green Jr.'s 30-foot 3-pointer after Kessler's blocked shot, then going up by five on Zep Jasper's 3.

After Ole Miss called a timeout, the thousands of Tiger fans in attendance could heard shouting "Let's go Auburn."

The Rebels tied it at 58-58 before a 9-0 Auburn run put the Tigers on top 67-58. After Ole Miss pulled within four on a 7-0 run, Jabari Smith answered with a 3-pointer.

Smith scored 15 points while K.D. Johnson and Green each added 14.

Auburn closed the first half on a 7-0 run in the final 65 seconds thanks to Allen Flanigan's fadeaway, Kessler's alley oop dunk, and a pair of Johnson steals that yielded three free throws.

Ole Miss built a 14-point lead with six minutes left in the first half while shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers before the Tigers narrowed the gap.

Kessler scored 10 in the first half while Johnson added nine.

After back-to-back road games, the Tigers (16-1, 5-0) return to Auburn Arena for consecutive home games, Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT vs. Georgia and Saturday against Kentucky.

