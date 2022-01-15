Walker Kessler does it all for No. 4 Auburn in 80-71 win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 4 Auburn overcame a 14-point deficit to win its 13th straight game, beating Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday at SJB Pavilion to improve to 5-0 in the SEC.
Walker Kessler tied his career high with 20 points, adding 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals as the Tigers turned up their defensive intensity in the second half while outscoring the Rebels 42-27.
Auburn used an 11-0 run to take a 58-53 lead midway through the second half, taking the lead on Wendell Green Jr.'s 30-foot 3-pointer after Kessler's blocked shot, then going up by five on Zep Jasper's 3.
After Ole Miss called a timeout, the thousands of Tiger fans in attendance could heard shouting "Let's go Auburn."
The Rebels tied it at 58-58 before a 9-0 Auburn run put the Tigers on top 67-58. After Ole Miss pulled within four on a 7-0 run, Jabari Smith answered with a 3-pointer.
Smith scored 15 points while K.D. Johnson and Green each added 14.
Auburn closed the first half on a 7-0 run in the final 65 seconds thanks to Allen Flanigan's fadeaway, Kessler's alley oop dunk, and a pair of Johnson steals that yielded three free throws.
Ole Miss built a 14-point lead with six minutes left in the first half while shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers before the Tigers narrowed the gap.
Kessler scored 10 in the first half while Johnson added nine.
After back-to-back road games, the Tigers (16-1, 5-0) return to Auburn Arena for consecutive home games, Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT vs. Georgia and Saturday against Kentucky.