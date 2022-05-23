 Skip to main content
Waitlist growing for room at Evansville motel where Casey White, Vicky White hid out

Motel 41 room where Casey White and Vicky White stayed in Evansville, Indiana

Jeremy Thompson provided this picture to WAAY 31 saying he drove by Motel 41 on Saturday and saw this sign on the door.

At least 70 people, possibly more, are on a waitlist to stay in the same room Casey White and Vicky White were in at Motel 41 in Evansville, Indiana.

The clerk, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAAY 31's Brittany Harry the room is going for $75 to $100 a night.

The regular rate for a room at Motel 41 is $63.

The clerk says on Sunday alone, the motel took 25 calls from people interested in staying in the room Casey and Vicky were hiding out in.

Someone is staying in the room on Sunday night, the clerk confirms.

According to the clerk, motel workers removed the room number sign after someone tried to take it.

The clerk also says there has been a lot of traffic in the area and even people wanting to stay in the room next door to where Casey and Vicky had a 14-day stay reserved.

