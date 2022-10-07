Waiting for justice: Connie Ridgeway's family fears Casey White trial for her murder will be delayed

One family is in fear that a murder trial that's been postponed for years could face yet another delay.
Casey White is set to stand trial Dec. 12 for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway. Now, prosecutors want his murder trial for the killing of corrections officer Vicky White to start the same day.
It has been a long-awaited trial for Ridgeway's family. October marks seven years since she was stabbed to death in her apartment.
Casey White confessed to killing Ridgeway, which is why he was in the Lauderdale County jail when he escaped in April. His escape came two months before he was set to go on trial for Ridgeway's murder.
Ridgeway's son told WAAY 31 he does not understand why the case surrounding the jailbreak would start before his mother's murder trial, as his family has been waiting years for this case to finally go to court.
"I would be really unhappy with that. I really think the murder should be tried first. And, you know, I'm unhappy about what happened to Vicky, that was a terrible, terrible thing, but we've been waiting for justice for seven years. It's going on a long, long time," said Austin Williams.
A judge has not yet ruled on the district attorney's motion to set Casey White's jail break trial to Dec. 12, but the judge did approve the DA's request for Casey White's arraignment hearing to be moved to Oct. 11.
Williams said he'll be in the courtroom during that arraignment.
"It's just surreal. You know, you're looking at the person, like, 'How could you do this to my mother? Like, how in the world?' And if you look at him, he's enormous, you know he's 6'9", and my mom is like 5'2" and 120 pounds, and it's just hard to describe. It's just really, really surreal," said Williams.
Williams hopes he will have more clarity after the arraignment on when White's jailbreak trial will start and how it could impact his mother's long-awaited murder trial.
"We've been waiting on that for seven years, for forever. There's so many questions, like, 'How in the world did Casey White know our mother? What was he doing in her apartment?' It's just as shocking now as it was then," said Williams.
During White's arraignment, a judge will also rule on motions filed by the defense team, including one stating the death penalty is unconstitutional and should not be applied in this case.