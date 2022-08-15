WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Westminster Christian Wildcats

Let's meet the 2022 Westminster Christian Wildcats.
The Westminster Christian Wildcats in 2021, despite starting their season 5-2, lost their last three games of the year, which resulted in a fifth-place finish in Region 7 and a missed playoff appearance.
In 2022, the Wildcats are expecting a big year on the shoulders of their experience.
"Last year, we were really young. We had eight seniors, so we have a lot of guys coming back," said head coach Louis LeBlanc. "I'm excited to see guys that have been starting since the ninth grade, 10th grade, that are actually getting an opportunity to be more of a leadership role. They feel more comfortable, the older they get."
The Wildcats return a lot of experience but lack size on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have dealt with this in the past, though, and according to quarterback Brandon Musch, it isn't a problem.
"The main thing has been it's not about size, and we've learned that from past teams that have come through the program the past couple years," Musch said. "We always weren't the biggest team at all. We just out-coach the other team and out-perform them."
If there is one thing that Westminster Christian will rely on in 2022, it's their quarterback, Musch.
"Sometimes I catch myself thinking about what it's going to be like when he's gone, because he does have so much experience," LeBlanc said. "He's like having another coach on the field, and it's always nice having that at that spot."
Westminster Christian begins the season at home against Lee on Aug. 19.