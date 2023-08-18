WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Westminster Christian Wildcats

Let’s meet the 2023 Westminster Christian Wildcats.
Fresh off their first trip to the playoffs since 2019, the Wildcats are ready to make another run to November.
“They’re very hungry. They’ve been thrust into a leadership since ninth grade,” head coach Louis Leblanc said. “And so they’ve been dreaming about this year for a long time.”
Heading into his eighth at the helm, Leblanc said, cliché as it may be, the team’s focus is being better today than they were yesterday.
“We try to live by that, we don’t ever really talk about region championships, state championships,” he said. “We just talk about, ‘What are we doing right now? Did we give everything we had today?’”
For this squad, there is one mission and one mindset -- win the moment. It’s something that means just a little bit more senior year.
“I'm thinking to myself, this is the last time I get to do it with a Wildcat on the side of my helmet,” senior Zeke Carwile said. “So I think, for me, that’s the most important thing.”
After falling in the first round of the playoffs last year, the team is hungry and feels like they have the potential to do something special.
“I think, for any team or any player, it should definitely leave a bad taste in your mouth if the last game that you play at the end of the year is a loss,” quarterback Brandon Musch said. “We’ve been fired up every single year because we obviously don’t want to end with a loss.”
The Wildcats will kick off a season they hope ends with a win as they get things started against Lee on Aug. 25.