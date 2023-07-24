WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Sparkman Senators

Let's meet the 2023 Sparkman Senators.
The Sparkman High School Senators in 202 finished their season 5-5 and had to say goodbye to legendary high school football coach Laron White. White built a winning culture on Jeff Road and in 2023 first year head coach Ronnie Watson is hoping to build on the success White had in his first year at the helm of the Senators.
When asked what his goal for the season was, the new head coach said, "Just trying to keep up the success that coach white had and continue and put the guys on the path to win and have a successful life."
The recipe for success at Sparkman is simple, according to the new head coach. "We should have coached a little bit harder, made a couple more plays. We were nine points away in three of the losses that we had so it's building on that and making sure we are putting the kids in the right spot."
For the Senators, this year they want to be R.A.R.E which stands for respect, aggressiveness, resilience and excellent. According to Watson, if you have all of those adjectives you are a rare player.
Sparkman will begin their season August 25 at home against Hazel Green.