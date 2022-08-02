WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Sparkman Senators

Let's meet the 2022 Sparkman Senators.
In 2021, the Sparkman Senators made the playoffs for the third straight year under six-year head coach Laron White, and in 2022, the Senators are hoping to make the postseason once again.
That takes being first and foremost a team that can lift each other up when things get tough and keep working to win, White said. It also means his guys have to be grounded.
"It's high school football," he said. "You have 14-, 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids, and they have a lot of things going on. So you have to keep them grounded and keep them going and keep them encouraged."
White said his team has a buzzword for 2022.
"We've been talking about having a doggish mentality," he explained. "Everything isn't nice. You got to be physical, you got to be mean, you got to be tough, you have to overcome adversity. So that's the buzzword that has been going on since spring, is doggish mentality."
The Senators return some talent in 2022, including All-State wide receiver Matthew Rozier. Rozier said the Senators are confident heading into the new season.
"We know what each other's strengths and weaknesses are," he said, "so we play to that. So whenever somebody has a weakness shown, we build them up and we say, 'Hey. Let's go. Let's get it together. Show what you can do.'"
The Senators begin their season on the road at Hazel Green on Aug. 19.