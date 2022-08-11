WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Scottsboro Wildcats

Let’s meet the 2022 Scottsboro Wildcats.
After a rough couple of seasons playing Class 6A football, the Wildcats return to Class 5A under the leadership of second-year head coach Cris Bell.
“We’ve come a long way in a little over 12 months now. (We) have certainly learned a lot about our guys," he said. "They have bought into everything that we’re asking them to do. The kids came out, they practiced hard every day, they’ve continued that through the offseason, and we expect it to pay dividends.”
Bell said 2021 was a learning experience, and now he and his guys are ready to remind the community what Wildcat football is all about.
“Looking forward to this fall, challenging schedule, new region — old rivalries are going to be renewed for the town, for the community, and I think we’re excited about that," said Bell. "But I think the big thing, just the community as a whole, they’ve really jumped behind what we’re doing.”
Looking for their first winning season since 2019, Scottsboro will be tested from Week Zero, but Bell is confident in his group.
“I like what we have, and I like where we are going forward, and we’re gonna find out in a hurry, because we’ve got Boaz, Arab and Guntersville right out the gate,” he said.
The Wildcats hit the ground running against Fort Payne on Aug. 19.