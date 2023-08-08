WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Russellville Golden Tigers

Let's meet the 2023 Russellville Golden Tigers.
In 5A Region 8, the Golden Tigers are wearing a golden crown. Russellville has won three straight region titles, going undefeated in regional play the last three seasons.
Head coach John Ritter has maintained the high standard at Russellville, reaching the playoffs in each of his first five seasons at the helm. With his high-scoring offense and shutdown defense, the team really views themselves as their biggest opponent.
“In our program, we’re the standard,” Ritter said. “How we play, how we handle ourselves -- the opponent is irrelevant. If we do our job and we execute at a high level, if we prepare on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday like we’re supposed to, then the opponent -- that’s the fun part.”
And when the focus is all on yourself, matters of the heart -- especially high school heartbreak -- can interfere with championship runs.
“When they break up with their girlfriend on Monday, that’s devastating. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to them in the history of their life and that carries over. And unfortunately, that carries over into Friday sometimes,” he said.
While the accomplishments, plenty as they may be, are nice, Ritter said the team is really only focused on doing the job at hand and letting the rest come with it.
“Those are all things that are important to us, but as long as we handle our business, then all of that will kinda take care of itself in October.
Russellville's quest for a fourth straight region title starts when they open things up against Grissom on August 25.