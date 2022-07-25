WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Randolph Raiders

Let's Meet the 2022 Randolph Raiders
The Randolph Raiders have built a culture of winning on Drave Avenue. The Raiders have made the postseason seven out of the last eight years and under third year head coach David Lloyd the Raiders are hoping to make another playoff push in 2022.
The head coach feels like this year could be the year they make a postseason run. "We just want to play our best football and we want to work hard every week and have a chance to be one of the top four teams in our region. Going into playoffs I think that's what every team wants, is a chance at the end of the season to compete in the playoffs. If you get hot at the right time anybody can make a run. That's kind of where we are, we got some starters coming back and they want to be as good as they can. We are senior loaded this year so if we got a chance to make it run we feel like it might be now" Coach Lloyd said of the new season.
One of the seniors who is hoping to lead the Raiders to success is Running back Nic Strong "We're feeling pretty confident. You know we went 9-1 last year so obviously our expectations are still pretty high. We have new guys coming, fresh guys coming in, freshman coming up. Still have our core group of players, so I feel like we'll have a pretty good year."
One thing that both Nic Strong and Coach Llyod is excited about is to be back on the field in front of a packed stadium.
"If you haven't been to Garth campus on Friday night you need to come by. Our cheerleaders, our dance team, our band, our stadium, its just an awesome atmosphere for football on Friday night. We're looking forward to putting the stands back together, getting everything filled, get our guys going and having a good year"
The Raiders begin their season August 19th on the road at West Morgan