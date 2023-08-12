WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Randolph Raiders

Let’s meet the 2023 Randolph Raiders.
The standard has been set on Garth Road. David Lloyd has led Randolph to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons on campus, posting 10-win campaigns the last two years.
“We're not gonna shy away from trying to win our region every year and being one of those four teams in the playoffs,” Lloyd said. “Our standard will always be have a shot to win our region and host a playoff game.”
The Raiders racked up 20 wins in the last two years, doing so with one of the most talented classes in program history.
“We’ve been spoiled for the last couple of years. You don’t get a group like that, that’s that talented, it’s a special class to watch them and to be successful. But we’re really young and we’re really talented and our kids kind of have a chip on their shoulder because of what we graduated and what left,” Lloyd said. “A lot of people think we’ll take a drop off and our kids are taking that personal.”
With that group, the team was able to reach the third round of the playoffs but failed to capture the region title. It’s something senior William Collins said they don’t plan to let happen again this year.
“I want it so bad, we want it so bad. I’m telling you, we really, really, really, want to go for this region -- what they couldn’t do last year -- and I want to give them that call saying that we did it,” he said.
Of course, it’s easier said than done but the Raiders have never shied away from doing something just because it’s hard.
“I think coming from a school like Randolph, we see a lot of challenge every day and really we just eat challenge for breakfast,” senior Daniel Martin said. “We’ve taken on this new kind of underdog role that everyone’s saying we won’t be as good as last year because of all these seniors leaving and we’re really getting ready for a great season.”
Randolph kicks things off against West Morgan on August 25.