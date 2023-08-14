WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN
LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Market, or
11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
New Market, Elora, Estillfork, Francisco, Plevna and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 845 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
647 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville

  • 0
priceville

Let's meet the 2023 Priceville Bulldogs!

In 2022, the Priceville Bulldogs achieved remarkable milestones, boasting their first undefeated regular season and clinching their first 11-win season in school history.

Now, as they gear up for 2023, fifth-year head coach Chris Foster, is determined to replicate this success.

"Being the most physically dominant team out there has been a core aspect of our approach during my time here," Coach Foster emphasized.

To achieve success once again, the Bulldogs are pinning their hopes on their experienced players. This seasoned group aims to secure its second consecutive regional title.

As Coach Foster puts it, the team's primary strengths lie in their veteran offensive and defensive lines. "They'll carry us until the newer players step up," Coach Foster noted.

Recognizing that trusting their coach is pivotal to success, the team acknowledges this key factor in their journey.

Brody Oliver, a senior linebacker, reflects on Coach Foster's influence. "Coach came in when I was in 8th grade and he's just taking the reins over, and everybody has bought into what he's brought to the table. We just want to create our own culture and also pick up what Coach Foster has brought to our school.," said Oliver.

The Bulldogs are set to kick off their new season on August 25th, against Plainview.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you