WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville Bulldogs

Let's meet the 2023 Priceville Bulldogs!
In 2022, the Priceville Bulldogs achieved remarkable milestones, boasting their first undefeated regular season and clinching their first 11-win season in school history.
Now, as they gear up for 2023, fifth-year head coach Chris Foster, is determined to replicate this success.
"Being the most physically dominant team out there has been a core aspect of our approach during my time here," Coach Foster emphasized.
To achieve success once again, the Bulldogs are pinning their hopes on their experienced players. This seasoned group aims to secure its second consecutive regional title.
As Coach Foster puts it, the team's primary strengths lie in their veteran offensive and defensive lines. "They'll carry us until the newer players step up," Coach Foster noted.
Recognizing that trusting their coach is pivotal to success, the team acknowledges this key factor in their journey.
Brody Oliver, a senior linebacker, reflects on Coach Foster's influence. "Coach came in when I was in 8th grade and he's just taking the reins over, and everybody has bought into what he's brought to the table. We just want to create our own culture and also pick up what Coach Foster has brought to our school.," said Oliver.
The Bulldogs are set to kick off their new season on August 25th, against Plainview.