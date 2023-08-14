WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville Bulldogs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
South central Moore County in Middle Tennessee...
Southeastern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...
Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Winchester to Harvest, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel
Green, Decherd, Cowan, Huntland, Harvest and Alabama A And M
University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, New
Market, Harvest, Plevna, Fisk, Francisco, Larkin and Estillfork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
647 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville Bulldogs

  • Updated
  • 0
priceville

Let's meet the 2023 Priceville Bulldogs!

In 2022, the Priceville Bulldogs achieved remarkable milestones, boasting their first undefeated regular season and clinching their first 11-win season in school history.

Now, as they gear up for 2023, fifth-year head coach Chris Foster, is determined to replicate this success.

"Being the most physically dominant team out there has been a core aspect of our approach during my time here," Coach Foster emphasized.

To achieve success once again, the Bulldogs are pinning their hopes on their experienced players. This seasoned group aims to secure its second consecutive regional title.

As Coach Foster puts it, the team's primary strengths lie in their veteran offensive and defensive lines. "They'll carry us until the newer players step up," Coach Foster noted.

Recognizing that trusting their coach is pivotal to success, the team acknowledges this key factor in their journey.

Brody Oliver, a senior linebacker, reflects on Coach Foster's influence. "Coach came in when I was in 8th grade and he's just taking the reins over, and everybody has bought into what he's brought to the table. We just want to create our own culture and also pick up what Coach Foster has brought to our school.," said Oliver.

The Bulldogs are set to kick off their new season on August 25th, against Plainview.

