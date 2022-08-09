WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Priceville Bulldogs

Let's meet the 2022 Priceville Bulldogs.
The Priceville Bulldogs enter their 2022 season hot off of their best year in program history. The Bulldogs compiled 10 wins and managed a playoff victory under fourth-year head coach Chris Foster, who said the goal for the Bulldogs in 2022 is to stay consistent.
"Last year, I felt like, coming off Covid, we had to kind of do some course correction. We needed to have a much stronger level of commitment than what was previously undone by Covid," Foster said of the 2022 season. "This year is just about staying consistent from the things we did right last year to this upcoming year."
The Bulldogs, despite losing two all-state offensive linemen, do return a lot of talent and experience, like all-state running back Mason Cartee and safety Xander Gaines, who said the Bulldogs are ready to get to work in 2022.
"Going through the summer, everybody was just looking forward to the season. We got in pads yesterday, and everybody was excited to be there, and we are just waiting for the opportunity to be able to show our work against a different team," Gaines said.
The Bulldogs begin their season Aug. 19 at home against Plainview.