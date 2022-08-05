WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Muscle Shoals Trojans

Let’s meet the 2022 Muscle Shoals Trojans.
Out in the Shoals, the Trojans are a model of consistency. Scott Basden took over the program in 2008, and since 2009, Muscle Shoals has posted a winning record in each and every season.
Basden said a big part of the success comes from the players knowing what Trojan football is all about.
“Our guys know what’s expected of them. There’s no shortcuts,” Basden said. “Those 11 guys that we run out there on that field, they’ll give everything they got to do their job. ”
Last season, the Trojans bounced back from a down year in 2020 and went 9-2. Now, as they look ahead to another season, Basden said this is the most close-knit group he’s ever had.
“I don’t have a crystal ball. They may win one game, they may win 10, they may win 15 — I don’t know. But I do know this — it means something to them, and they’ll fight for each other,” he said. “They hold each other accountable. They’ll give everything they got on a Friday night ... to not let each other down. And I think, as a coach, that’s all I can ask.”
Muscle Shoals kicks things off against Bob Jones on Aug. 18.