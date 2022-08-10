WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Mars Hill Bible Panthers

The Mars Hill Bible Panthers have made a name for themselves in North Alabama under Darrell Higgins, winning a state championship in 2020 and making it to the state semifinals in 2021.
In 2022, their slate gets a little tougher as they move from Class 2A to Class 3A.
"We know every class has got good teams in it, whether it's 1A, 2A, 3A — it doesn't matter. There are really good teams," said Higgins. "... We know that 3A has some outstanding teams. The region is very competitive, and so we're looking forward to getting in there and seeing where we stand. We know it's a huge challenge, and I think our guys are up for it."
For Higgins, it doesn't matter who's on their schedule this year, because his team will win if they play tough.
"At the end of the day, it comes down to who is the toughest," he said. "... Tough people win in life. They win on the football field, they win all the time, and so my job is to see how tough I can get them — mentally tough, physically tough — and then when they go out on the field, they play tough, and you can see it from the stands."
The Panthers will begin their season Aug. 19 at home against Cullman.